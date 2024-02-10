Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in West Delhi Park: Teenager Fatally Stabbed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 19:18 IST
An eighteen-year-old boy was found dead with multiple stab wounds on his body in a park in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said on Saturday.

The body of Alok Mathur was spotted by a passerby who informed the local police, they said.

A police officer said several teams have been formed to investigate the death of Mathur, who was a resident of nearby Raghubir Nagar.

Mathur is a senior secondary student. His father ironed clothes for a living, police said.

Police have contacted his family and collected the CCTV footage from around the locality.

