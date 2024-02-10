Left Menu

Two Lives Lost in Tragic Incidents within 24 Hours in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-02-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 19:41 IST
Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Maharashta's Nagpur city over 24 hours, an official said on Saturday. The first crime was committed at the Deshpande Layout area when a 28-year-old, identified as Neeraj Shankar Bhoyar, was bludgeoned to death following a dispute during gambling on Friday night. Bhoyar's friend Vishal Bhagwanji Raut (27) suffered serious injuries after he was attacked with sharp weapons, said the official from Nandanvan police station. He is battling for life at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Two persons have been held in connection with the attack on Bhoyar and Raut.

In the second incident, a dispute between a youth and his car driver turned deadly. Sachin Yashwant Uikey (30) was repeatedly punched in the face by the driver, Darshan Ravindra Bhandekar (23), causing the former to fall and sustain critical injuries. He died during treatment at GMCH on Saturday morning, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered against Bhandekar, he added.

