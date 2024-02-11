Left Menu

Maoist Zonal Commander with Rs 10 Lakh Bounty Surrenders in Latehar

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 11-02-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 09:33 IST
Maoist Zonal Commander with Rs 10 Lakh Bounty Surrenders in Latehar
  • Country:
  • India

A self-styled CPI (Maoist) zonal commander carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head surrendered before police in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The Maoist, identified as Laldeep Ganjhu alias Kaltu, surrendered at the office of Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Anjan on Saturday evening.

The SP said that Laldeep was wanted in eight cases in two police stations of Latehar and one in Bihar.

Anjan said that Laldeep had joined the CPI (Maoist) organisation in 2004 and has been active in the organisation for 20 years.

The SP said that the Maoist organisation has weakened due to anti-Maoist operations being conducted by the police in various areas of the district.

As many as 10 top Maoist leaders have surrendered before the security forces and 19 have been arrested in last one year in Latehar, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024