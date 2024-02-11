Bihar Police to Introduce E-Challan System for Traffic Violators, Sending Notices via Registered Post

Bihar Police have decided to send e-challans to traffic violators via registered post, said a senior officer.

The system of sending e-challans to traffic violators via registered post has been recently introduced in Patna, said Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic, Sudhanshu Kumar.

''Sending e-challans to motorists for violating traffic norms through SMSes is not working properly. That is mainly because of frequent change in mobile phone numbers of offenders. This is the only reason that we have decided to deliver e-challans to traffic violators via registered post'', the ADG Traffic told PTI.

''We introduced this system in Patna a few days ago. Now we want to introduce it in all districts. A letter in this regard has already been sent to all district traffic police'', he said. The ADG Traffic said the cost of sending e-challans via registered post could be recovered from the offenders. ''At present, the traffic police is bearing the cost…but we have sought permission from the competent authority for the recovery of the cost of sending challans by registered post from the offenders'', said Kumar.

According to figures, on an average 3,000 e-challans/notices are issued daily for traffic violations in Bihar, mostly for over-speeding, signal jumping, not wearing helmets, triple-riding on two-wheelers, talking on the phone while driving, etc.

Analysis of figures (with the traffic police) reveals that not even half of the total traffic e-challans issued in the state per day are paid by motorists. The latest figures (of Bihar Traffic Police) of February 8, 2024, reveal that a total of 2,989 e-challans (of Rs 46.5 lakh) were issued in all 38 districts in the state for different traffic violations. Out of total Rs 46.5 lakh fine, motorists cleared challans of Rs 6.44 lakh only.

''Around Rs. 39.63 lakh amount (fine) of February 8 is pending. Therefore, one can imagine the pendency of payments/fines. This is the reason that we have decided to send penalty notices/e-challans to traffic violators via registered post'', said the ADG Traffic. The state capital tops the list of cities where maximum traffic violations take place. According to official figures, Traffic Police issue around 630 to 650 e-challans for different violations in Patna almost every day. Other cities where maximum traffic violations take place include Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Rohtas, Gaya, Begusarai and Saran.

