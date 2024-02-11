At least 9 Pakistanis killed in southeastern Iran - Tasnim
Three unidentified gunmen have shot and killed at least 9 and wounded 3 Pakistani nationals in southeastern Iran on Sunday, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported according to a provincial security official.
This follows a similar incident last month that took the lives of 9 Pakistani workers.
