Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Three Sisters in J-K's Ramban District

Three teenage sisters were burnt to death on Monday when a fire broke out at their home in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

The three-storey house in Dhanmasta-Tajnihal village, in Ukhral block, caught fire in the early hours of the day, they said. The victims – Bisma (18), Saika (14) and Saniya (11) – were sleeping on the top floor and were unable to evacuate as the fire engulfed the entire house. Their bodies were found by personnel of the fire and emergency services, the officials said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)