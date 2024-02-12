Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Three Sisters in J-K's Ramban District

Three teenage sisters were burnt to death on Monday when a fire broke out at their home in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district, officials said.The three-storey house in Dhanmasta-Tajnihal village, in Ukhral block, caught fire in the early hours of the day, they said.

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 12-02-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 08:55 IST
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Three Sisters in J-K's Ramban District
  • Country:
  • India

Three teenage sisters were burnt to death on Monday when a fire broke out at their home in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

The three-storey house in Dhanmasta-Tajnihal village, in Ukhral block, caught fire in the early hours of the day, they said. The victims – Bisma (18), Saika (14) and Saniya (11) – were sleeping on the top floor and were unable to evacuate as the fire engulfed the entire house. Their bodies were found by personnel of the fire and emergency services, the officials said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024