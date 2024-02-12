Left Menu

Explosive Firecracker Warehouse Blast in Kerala Leaves Four Injured

At least six houses in the vicinity and some shops were damaged and two vehicles including a car were charred completely in the blast, they said.Fire force personnel rushed to the spot and the blaze is brought under control now.At least four persons suffered critical burn injuries and they were shifted to nearby hospitals.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-02-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 12:23 IST
Explosive Firecracker Warehouse Blast in Kerala Leaves Four Injured
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons suffered critical burn injuries in a blast reported from a firecrackers godown at Tripunithura in this Kerala port city on Monday, police said. At least six houses in the vicinity and some shops were damaged and two vehicles including a car were charred completely in the blast, they said.

Fire force personnel rushed to the spot and the blaze is brought under control now.

''At least four persons suffered critical burn injuries and they were shifted to nearby hospitals. We are collecting more details,'' a police officer said.

Police said the exact reason of the blast is yet to be known.

Local people, however, said the massive blast happened when the firecrackers, brought in a vehicle, were being unloaded and shifted to the godown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024