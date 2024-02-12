Workshop to Discuss Draft Guidelines for Notification of Private Agencies in Offshore Mining

The formulation of draft guidelines for the notification of private agencies and their participation in offshore exploration will be discussed at a workshop to be held this week, the government said on Monday.

The Marine and Coastal Survey Division (MCSD) of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is organising a workshop titled 'Offshore Exploration: Synergies and Opportunities (OESO)' in Mangalore.

Amendments in the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development & Regulation) Act, 2002 and the recent handover of 35 offshore blocks by Geological Survey of India (GSI) to mines ministry for auction will also come up for discussion during the workshop, the mines ministry said in a statement.

These crucial discussions aim to streamline and facilitate private sector participation in offshore exploration activities.

''Moreover, the workshop agenda encompasses a wide array of topics, including an overview of GSI's activities in the offshore, government initiatives in promoting exploration and exploitation, collaborative frameworks for data sharing, and sustainable practices for offshore mineral exploration,'' the statement said.

