New Police Station for Haldwani Violence: CM Dhami Announces Land Cleared from Encroachment

Referring to the Haldwani violence, the chief minister, who came here to participate in the Nari Shakti Mahotsav, said the manner in which police personnel and journalists were attacked by unruly elements cannot be condemned enough.Six people, including five alleged to be rioters, were killed while 60 people were injured in the violence that erupted on February 8 during the demolition of the madrasa and a structure where namaz was held.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said a police station would be constructed on the land freed from encroachment in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted last week after authorities razed an ''illegally built'' madrasa. Referring to the Haldwani violence, the chief minister, who came here to participate in the Nari Shakti Mahotsav, said the manner in which police personnel and journalists were ''attacked by unruly elements cannot be condemned enough''.

Six people, including five alleged to be rioters, were killed while 60 people were injured in the violence that erupted on February 8 during the demolition of the madrasa and a structure where namaz was held. Dhami said several acres of land were freed from encroachment during the demolition drive in the 'Malik Ka Bagicha' area of Banbhoolpura.

''Today, I announce from the holy banks of Mother Ganga that a police station will be built at that place.'' The chief minister reiterated that the government will not tolerate such acts of violence and the police is constanty working to arrest those involved in the incident.

''The law is taking its course. Whoever was behind this conspiracy will soon be brought before the public,'' he added.

The police have so far arrested 30 people on charges of inciting violence during the demolition drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

