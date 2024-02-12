Left Menu

Russia slaps sanctions on British officials and academics

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 17:37 IST
Russia on Monday imposed sanctions on 18 British citizens for what Moscow said was demonising Russia and escalating the war in Ukraine.

Russia imposed what it called personal sanctions against Deputy Defence Minister James Cartlidge, and a number of other officials and academics including historians Orlando Figes and Norman Davies and Russia specialist James Sherr.

