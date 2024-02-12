Left Menu

Israel says Hamas forces halved with more than 12,000 gunmen killed

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-02-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 18:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
An Israeli government spokesperson said on Monday that Hamas had been reduced to half its fighting force in the Gaza war, with more than 12,000 gunmen who have been killed and large numbers wounded or captured.

"We're talking about three-quarters of Hamas' battalions that have been shattered ... with over 12,000 terrorists who have been killed," Eylon Levy said in a briefing.

"When you take into account the number of terrorists who have been wounded or apprehended, that is more than half of Hamas' fighting force knocked out of action." (Writing by Dan Williams)

