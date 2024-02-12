Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:25 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised address after chairing a Cabinet meeting on Monday that Israel's Gaza offensive will top the agenda in his talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday.

"We will discuss various issues including economy, trade, tourism, energy and defence with Mr. Sisi," Erdogan added. Erdogan will to travel to Egypt on Wednesday, his first visit since Ankara and Cairo upgraded relations by appointing ambassadors last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

