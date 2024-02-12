Hamas armed wing says three Israeli hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:32 IST
Hamas' armed wing said on Monday that three of eight Israeli hostages who were seriously injured following Israeli airstrikes had died from their wounds.
"We will postpone the announcement of the names and pictures of the dead for the coming days until the fate of the remaining wounded becomes clear," the Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
