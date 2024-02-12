Left Menu

Hamas armed wing says three Israeli hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:32 IST
Hamas armed wing says three Israeli hostages killed in Israeli airstrikes

Hamas' armed wing said on Monday that three of eight Israeli hostages who were seriously injured following Israeli airstrikes had died from their wounds.

"We will postpone the announcement of the names and pictures of the dead for the coming days until the fate of the remaining wounded becomes clear," the Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024