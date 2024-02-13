Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US Senate forges ahead on 'enormously high stakes' Ukraine, Israel aid

The U.S. Senate on Monday will attempt to steer a $95.34 billion package containing aid for Ukraine and Israel to passage this week following months of delays, even as it lacked any guarantee that House of Representatives Republicans will support it. The measure cleared an important procedural hurdle a day earlier in a 67-27 vote, with the support of 18 of the chamber's 49 Republicans. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday was aiming to push it through two more procedural hurdles in order to put it on a path to passing on Wednesday.

Subway shooting in New York kills one, injures five

New York City police said on Monday six people had been shot at a subway station in the Bronx, with one person dead and another five wounded. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said by phone that no arrests had been made in the shooting and that it was not clear what condition the five injured people were in. Local media, citing unnamed police sources, reported the five sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in his immunity bid

Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a judicial decision rejecting his claim that he is immune from being prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, arguing that without such a shield "the presidency as we know it will cease to exist." Trump, seeking to regain the presidency in the Nov. 5 U.S. election, asked the justices to pause a Feb. 6 ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejecting his claim of immunity from prosecution.

US judge blocks Ohio law restricting children's use of social media

A federal judge on Monday prevented Ohio from implementing a new law that requires social media companies, including Meta Platform's Instagram and ByteDance's TikTok, to obtain parental consent before allowing children under 16 to use their platforms. Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbia agreed with the tech industry trade group NetChoice that the law violated minors' free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Union Pacific train in California strikes and kills person

Union Pacific's Amtrak train #AMT 541 struck and killed a "trespasser" in Alameda County, California, on Monday, according to a report by Union Pacific filed with the state's emergency services. "Once the investigation concludes, the train is anticipated to resume its designated route," the report added.

Woman who fired gun inside Houston church left antisemitic writings, police say

The woman who opened fire over the weekend at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Houston had a history of mental illness and a trail of "antisemitic writings," law enforcement officials said on Monday, as their search for a motive entered a second day. Authorities identified the woman as 36-year-old Genesse Moreno, saying she had opened fire inside Lakewood Church on Sunday with her 7-year-old son in tow.

Harvard wins dismissal of families' lawsuits over morgue scandal

A Massachusetts judge on Monday dismissed lawsuits by families accusing Harvard of mishandling the bodies of loved ones that were donated to its medical school and whose parts were then sold on the black market by the former manager of its morgue. Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger in Boston ruled the lawsuits failed to plausibly allege Harvard Medical School (HMS) failed to act in good faith in handling the bodies or was legally responsible for ex-morgue manager Cedric Lodge's "appalling" alleged conduct.

US Defense Secretary Austin cancels travel after new hospitalization

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin canceled a trip to Brussels for NATO defense talks after being admitted to a military hospital for a second time this year, the Pentagon said on Monday. Austin, 70, was taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Sunday for "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue." On Monday, he underwent nonsurgical procedures under general anesthesia to address his bladder issue, the hospital said.

Haley attacks Trump for mocking husband's military service, RFK Jr. ad angers family

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley had one word on Monday for rival Donald Trump's personal comments about her husband's military deployment: "Disgusting." Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, brought up Major Michael Haley, who has been serving in Africa with the Army National Guard since June, during a campaign speech in South Carolina on Saturday.

Republicans blast Trump over threat to abandon NATO allies

Some of former President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans on Sunday lashed out at him for saying he would not want to protect NATO members from a future attack by Russia if those countries' contributions to the defense alliance were lagging. "This is why I've been saying for a long time that he's unfit to be president of the United States," former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

