National Commission for SC demands action taken report from WB on Sandeshkhali incident

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has taken suo motu cognisance of incidents in West Bengal's restive Sandeshkhali area and asked the administration to submit an action taken report within three days. In a letter addressed to the West Bengal chief secretary, director general and inspector general of police and the district magistrate of North 24 Parganas, the panel referred to a news report on the situation in Sandeshkhali over the last few days. ''The Commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India,'' the Commission said in a letter made public on Tuesday.

''You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within 03 days of receipt of this notice either by NCSC Portal/post/email... or in person...,'' it said.

The report should be submitted with details of the incident, victims, accused, action taken and compensation given to the victims. Sandeshkhali has been in the headlines for protests by women who allege that local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his ''gang'' captured swathes of land by force and also sexually harassed them. Shajahan has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam and was attacked by a mob. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the area on Monday and spoke to the protestors.

