Kremlin calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint after 4 killed on border
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Tuesday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint after four Armenian soldiers were killed by Azerbaijani fire in the most serious fighting in the region since Azerbaijan retook Nagorno-Karabakh in September.
Russia, which is formally allied to Armenia but also has close ties to Azerbaijan, has a contingent of peacekeepers deployed in the region, and its border guards patrol Armenia's frontiers. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine downs 14 out of 20 Russian drones over 5 regions in south, east
Russian rouble eases towards 90 vs US dollar
Russian anti-war candidate Nadezhdin says he has gathered enough supporters' signatures to stand
Russian military says it has exchanged 195 soldiers with Ukraine
Russian teenager jailed for eight years for sabotaging railway