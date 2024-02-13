Kremlin calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint after 4 killed on border

The Kremlin on Tuesday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to show restraint after four Armenian soldiers were killed by Azerbaijani fire in the most serious fighting in the region since Azerbaijan retook Nagorno-Karabakh in September.

Russia, which is formally allied to Armenia but also has close ties to Azerbaijan, has a contingent of peacekeepers deployed in the region, and its border guards patrol Armenia's frontiers. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)