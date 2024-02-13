Tragic Accident in Himachal's Shimla District: Two Nepalese Individuals Electrocuted in Kotkhai

Two Nepalese labourers, including a father and a son, were electrocuted while fishing in Kotkhai Tehsil of Shimla district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Gorakh Bahadur Thapa (58) and his son Bhim Bahadur (32) were living in Pujali village and working as labourers, they said.

The deceased, according to police, had installed electric wires in Giri Khad to kill and catch the fishes. However, both were electrocuted while doing so, they said.

A police team from Kotkhai Police Station reached the spot as soon as it received the information and recovered the dead bodies.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)