MHI holds meeting for global tender seeking bids to set up ACC manufacturing under PLI scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) successfully convened a pre-bid meeting at IFCI Limited in New Delhi, laying the foundation for the second round under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) for cumulative 10 GWh PLI ACC capacity. The meeting, held yesterday, witnessed robust participation from industry stakeholders and government organization including NITI Aayog, M/o Power, MNRE and industry association IESA, marking a significant step towards bolstering India's capabilities in ACC manufacturing.

The pre-bid meeting was conducted in preparation for the upcoming global tender seeking bids for the establishment of giga-scale Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing facilities, cumulatively amounting to 10 GWh capacity. Under the ambitious PLI ACC Scheme, the Indian government aims to promote the manufacturing of technology-agnostic ACCs within the country, aligning with its commitment to fostering innovation and self-reliance in the renewable energy sector.

Ministry made a detailed presentation on the scope and objectives of the global tender for 10 GWh ACC capacity. Further clarifications on technical specifications, eligibility criteria, and evaluation process were provided. It was also informed that last date for receiving queries from Bidders is March 4, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries acknowledged the event as an important milestone in the tendering process. He highlighted the importance of PLI ACC scheme in advancing India's position as a global leader in sustainable energy technologies. He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to facilitate a conducive environment for domestic and international stakeholders to participate in India's renewable energy revolution in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's resolve of a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and developed India (Viksit Bharat).

The tender documents were available from January 24, 2024 and the bid due date is April 22, 2024. The bids shall be opened on April 23, 2024. The bidding process will follow online transparent two-stage mechanism under the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) framework through the CPP Portal. This approach ensures fairness, transparency, and efficiency in the selection of bidders, thereby attracting the best-in-class global talent to contribute to India's ACC manufacturing landscape.

For further information and updates on the PLI ACC Scheme and the global tender process, interested parties can visit the official website of the Ministry of Heavy Industries or CPP Portal.

(With Inputs from PIB)