Kremlin says it is ready to support actions leading to ceasefire in Gaza
But we believe that the actions should be constructive, aimed at a comprehensive solution of the problem within the framework of international law and previously-adopted Security Council resolutions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was ready to support any action leading to the release of Israeli hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.
"We are ready to support any action that will lead to the release of the hostages and a ceasefire. But we believe that the actions should be constructive, aimed at a comprehensive solution of the problem within the framework of international law and previously-adopted Security Council resolutions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov was commenting on U.S. talks with Israel and Hamas.
