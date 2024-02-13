Kremlin says it is ready to support actions leading to ceasefire in Gaza

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was ready to support any action leading to the release of Israeli hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We are ready to support any action that will lead to the release of the hostages and a ceasefire. But we believe that the actions should be constructive, aimed at a comprehensive solution of the problem within the framework of international law and previously-adopted Security Council resolutions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov was commenting on U.S. talks with Israel and Hamas.

