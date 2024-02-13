President Murmu emphasizes the importance of embracing modern development alongside spiritual growth

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said solutions to many problems prevalent in the world today can be found by going back to the basic nature and modern development should be adopted while following the spiritual path.

Addressing a gathering at Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, a spiritual movement associated with Jainism, in Gujarat's Valsad district, Murmu said today most of the people are running after material happiness and wealth in such a race which cannot have a happy ending.

''They have forgotten what they really want in life. We are slowly forgetting our spiritual wealth. I cannot say that one should not earn wealth. But we should remember that along with earning wealth, mental peace, equanimity, restraint and good conduct are also very important,'' she said.

''If we go back to our basic nature, we can find solutions to many problems prevalent in the world today. But this does not mean that we should abandon modern development, rather we should adopt the modern development by following the spiritual path,'' the president said.

India has taught the world that differentiating one person from another is a symbol of narrow-mindedness, she said. ''For people who live a generous life, the whole world is one family. Truth, non-violence, penance and fasting are ingrained in every part of the country. India is a country in search of inner peace, a country of spiritual figures. One such personality is the 24th Tirthankara (of Jainism) Lord Mahavir,'' Murmu said.

''Every moment of Bhagwan Mahavir's life was dedicated to the welfare of mankind. If a person is able to follow the path shown by him, then self-knowledge is definitely possible,'' she said.

India's culture is the culture of harmony. When many nations of the world were thinking about expansionism, India was thinking about the uplift of humanity, Murmu said.

She said that according to statistics, approximately 1 crore people worldwide are suffering from some form of mental disorder. The problems of depression and anxiety have increased further since the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

''In my opinion, meditation is very effective in dealing with problems like stress and depression,'' she said.

President Murmu also mentioned about the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple last month and said the central government is striving for the people's welfare with the resolve of ''Ram Rajya.'' ''In Ram Rajya, all the people were free from physical and material sufferings, everyone loved each other, all citizens followed their own religion, and lived a moral and complete life. I pray that all the citizens of my country should be free from all kind of problems, and move forward in life with morality, love and harmony,'' she said.

