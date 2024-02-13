National SC Commission to conduct a visit to Sandeshkhali on February 15th

A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) led by its chairman Arun Haldar will visit the restive Sandeshkhali block of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on February 15.

According to a government communication, Haldar and his team will reach Sandeshkhali around 11 am on Thursday.

The members of the commission will meet the family members of the women victims of alleged sexual harassment and hold a meeting with the district magistrate and superintendent of police.

The commission members will later hold a press conference.

Protests continued in Sandeshkhali for the sixth consecutive day, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his alleged ''gang.'' The accusations include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

Shajahan, wanted since a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in an alleged ration scam, remains absconding since last month.

