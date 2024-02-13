Left Menu

Entero Healthcare IPO subscribed 1.53 times on final day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:50 IST
Entero Healthcare IPO subscribed 1.53 times on final day of offer
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The initial share-sale of Entero Healthcare Solutions got subscribed 1.53 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 1,600 crore-Initial Public Offering (IPO) got bids for 1,09,49,884 shares against 71,50,100 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 2.28 times, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 1.33 times subscription.

The portion for Non Institutional Investors received 22 per cent subscription.

The IPO was a combination of fresh issue of up to Rs 1,000 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 47,69,475 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 600 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Price range for the offer was Rs 1,195-1,258 per share.

The healthcare products distributor collected Rs 716 crore from anchor investors on February 8.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards payment of debt, funding working capital requirements, pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024