Left Menu

"Major Reshuffle in Rajasthan Administration as 33 IAS Officers, Including 8 District Collectors, Get Transferred"

IAS Aparna Arora has been transferred as additional chief secretary of forest, environment and climate change department.Among other IAS officers include Dinesh Kumar, Naveen Mahajan, Bhanu Prakash, V. Sanchor collector Puja Kumari Parth has been made Jalore collector and replaced by Shakti Singh Rathore.Nagaur collector Amit Yadav has been shifted to Bharatpur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 23:23 IST
"Major Reshuffle in Rajasthan Administration as 33 IAS Officers, Including 8 District Collectors, Get Transferred"
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday transferred 33 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers, including eight district collectors.

According to an order of department of personnel, IAS Alok who was presently posted as principal residential commissioner in New Delhi has been transferred as additional chief secretary, power department. IAS Aparna Arora has been transferred as additional chief secretary of forest, environment and climate change department.

Among other IAS officers include Dinesh Kumar, Naveen Mahajan, Bhanu Prakash, V. Saravana Kumar and Urmila Rajoria.

Bikaner collector Bhagwati Prasad Kalal has been replaced by Namrata Vrishni, Shahpura collector Tikamchand Bohra has been replaced by Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sriganganagar collector Anshdeep by Lok Bandhu.

Barmer collector Arun Kumar Purohit has been made Nagaur collector and Nishant Jain has replaced him. Sanchor collector Puja Kumari Parth has been made Jalore collector and replaced by Shakti Singh Rathore.

Nagaur collector Amit Yadav has been shifted to Bharatpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024