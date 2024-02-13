"Major Reshuffle in Rajasthan Administration as 33 IAS Officers, Including 8 District Collectors, Get Transferred"

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday transferred 33 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers, including eight district collectors.

According to an order of department of personnel, IAS Alok who was presently posted as principal residential commissioner in New Delhi has been transferred as additional chief secretary, power department. IAS Aparna Arora has been transferred as additional chief secretary of forest, environment and climate change department.

Among other IAS officers include Dinesh Kumar, Naveen Mahajan, Bhanu Prakash, V. Saravana Kumar and Urmila Rajoria.

Bikaner collector Bhagwati Prasad Kalal has been replaced by Namrata Vrishni, Shahpura collector Tikamchand Bohra has been replaced by Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, Sriganganagar collector Anshdeep by Lok Bandhu.

Barmer collector Arun Kumar Purohit has been made Nagaur collector and Nishant Jain has replaced him. Sanchor collector Puja Kumari Parth has been made Jalore collector and replaced by Shakti Singh Rathore.

Nagaur collector Amit Yadav has been shifted to Bharatpur.

