Polish Doctor Kidnapped in Chad Released Unharmed, Confirms Minister
A Polish doctor kidnapped in Chad has been freed and is ''safe and sound'', Poland's foreign minister said on Tuesday.
The woman had been volunteering at the Saint-Michel Hospital in the Central African nation's Tandjile region, where kidnappings for ransom are common. Attackers pretending to be patients abducted her and a Mexican doctor, private Polish broadcaster Polsat News reported.
The other doctor escaped during an altercation between the abductors and Chad's security forces while the Polish woman was taken away, a fellow doctor told AP. Chadian and French forces launched a search for her.
Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski posted a video on social media in which he informed the woman's family of her release. He said she was getting a medical evaluation and would return soon to Poland.
''I would like to thank the local forces and our French allies for their actions,'' the minister added.
