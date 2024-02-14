Left Menu

Manipur Editors' Association appeals to the public to refrain from unauthorized sharing of newspaper content

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 14-02-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 10:23 IST
Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) has appealed to everyone not to share newspaper content ''illegally'' on social media without approval from the authorities concerned.

In a statement, it said that sharing e-paper, PDF or photos of newspaper content on social media is illegal and a violation of the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The guild, however, said that links to news stories can be shared.

The body said legal action would be taken against those found sharing news content illegally.

