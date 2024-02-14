"Bail Granted to Three Individuals Accused of Arson and Property Destruction"

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has granted bail to three persons, including two brothers, who had been in jail since December last year in connection with a case of arson, destruction of property and assault with weapons.

Additional sessions court judge A S Bhagwat passed the order on February 8 and it was made available on Tuesday.

The court ordered the release of the three accused, Rahul Rajesh Maurya, Rohit Rajesh Maurya and Jitendra Subhash Patil, on a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each.

As per the first information report (FIR) registered against them, the accused had damaged the belongings, including a shawarma machine, of the complainant on December 15. Advocate Amresh Jadhav, who represented the accused, argued that the police investigation was complete, and there was no need for the accused to remain in custody any longer. He also claimed that the allegations against them were baseless.

The court said the accusations against the trio were vague and unsubstantiated.

It added that the applicants had been in jail for an extended period and their continued detention served no purpose, especially when the investigation had concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)