Nine unexploded shells found in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Nine unexploded shells were found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Ladakh, an official said on Wednesday. The information about the presence of shells at Chulitse Kulum in Kharu was conveyed by Councillor Sonam Thardos to the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM), an official spokesman said.

He said the SDM took up the matter with the Trishul Division of the Army and subsequently its engineers ensured the swift disposal of the shells in the presence of the local police.

Officials said the shells were destroyed in a controlled explosion by army experts.

