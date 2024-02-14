Noronha picked tips on pistol handling from YouTube, bodyguard before shooting Ghosalkar: Police

Left Menu

Mauris Noronha, accused of fatally shooting Shiv Sena UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live session, allegedly learnt firearm handling techniques from YouTube and his bodyguard, claimed a Crime Branch official on Wednesday.Noronha used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishras authorised firearm to perpetrate the killing of Ghosalkar 40, a former corporator, inside his office at IC Colony in Borivali, Mumbai on February 8, prior to taking his own life, as per police reports.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 17:40 IST
Mauris Noronha, accused of fatally shooting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live session, allegedly learnt firearm handling techniques from YouTube and his bodyguard, claimed a Crime Branch official on Wednesday.

Noronha used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra's authorised firearm to perpetrate the killing of Ghosalkar (40), a former corporator, inside his office at IC Colony in Borivali, Mumbai on February 8, prior to taking his own life, as per police reports. The official disclosed that Noronha, also known as Mauris ‘Bhai’ in his vicinity, had sought to enact his plan a day earlier when both individuals met at his workplace, but was unable to access the weapon as Mishra had it in his possession.

Examining Noronha’s browsing history, the official explained that he frequently watched instructional videos on firearm operation on YouTube. Besides this, Noronha had received guidance from Mishra on how to load and handle the pistol. Mishra was arrested by the Crime Branch on February 9 under the Arms Act for providing a weapon to an individual without confirming his or her legal entitlement to possess it. He is at present in judicial custody.

Police are also looking into a political rivalry angle between Ghosalkar and Noronha, who harboured his own political ambitions.

The official stated that the Crime Branch, which was entrusted with the case, has recorded statements of over 50 individuals so far. Investigations unveiled Noronha’s distress following Ghosalkar's report to the US embassy about an alleged rape case registered against Noronha at the MHB police station leading to cancellation of his visa. Noronha had also been arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after his return from the US and had to spend 84 days behind bars before getting bail. Noronha, upon his release, had frequently expressed his intent to seek revenge against Ghosalkar, as per earlier police statements.

Initially attempting to gain Ghosalkar's trust by aiding his political campaign, Noronha and Ghosalkar planned a Facebook Live session on February 8 to reconcile, during which the fatal incident unfolded at Noronha’s office.

