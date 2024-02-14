Earthquake felt in Mexico City

Am earthquake was felt in Mexico city on Wednesday morning.

The Secretariat for Integrated Risk Management and Civil Protection called it a micro-earthquake and said on X it was in touch with municipalities, without going into further detail.

