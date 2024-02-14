Earthquake felt in Mexico City
Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 18:47 IST
Am earthquake was felt in Mexico city on Wednesday morning.
The Secretariat for Integrated Risk Management and Civil Protection called it a micro-earthquake and said on X it was in touch with municipalities, without going into further detail.
Also Read: BRIEF-S&P Says Mexico 'BBB' Foreign Currency And 'BBB+' Local Currency Long-Term Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Stable
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
Advertisement