Delivery executive hit by vehicle crossing road in Gurugram, dies

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:05 IST
A restaurant worker died of wounds after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, police here said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by Manoj Kumar, an Uttarakhand-native, his cousin had on Tuesday around 7.30 pm left a dhaba on foot to deliver an order.

While he was crossing the Jaipur to Delhi road, an unknown vehicle hit Sunil and drove away, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed by passersby to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Sunil was a native of Nepal and worked with him at Damini Dhaba in Manesar, Manoj said.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at Manesar Police Station Tuesday night, police said.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to identify the driver and he will be arrested soon.

