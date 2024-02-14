Left Menu

Bajrang Dal, VHP supporters compel puja organisers to drape Saraswati idol with saree in Tripura

A group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP and Bajrang Dal supporters on Wednesday allegedly barged into the Government College of Art and Craft at Lichubagan near here and compelled the institute authorities to drape the idol of Goddess Saraswati with a saree, eyewitnesses said.The incident was triggered by a viral video on social media depicting the Saraswati idol without a saree.

  • Country:
  • India

A group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters on Wednesday allegedly barged into the Government College of Art and Craft at Lichubagan near here and compelled the institute authorities to drape the idol of Goddess Saraswati with a saree, eyewitnesses said.

The incident was triggered by a viral video on social media depicting the Saraswati idol without a saree. The idol had been crafted by students of the college, they added.

''As the video of Maa Saraswati without the traditional saree was circulating on social media, we rushed to the college before the puja began and forced the organisers to adorn a saree on the idol,'' Tutan Das, Tripura state coordinator of Bajrang Dal, told PTI.

He further expressed strong condemnation for what he described as a deviation from the cultural and traditional values expected from students of an art and craft college.

Sourabh Das, the assistant coordinator (campaign) of VHP, also condemned the students' actions. ''We vehemently denounce the lack of decorum shown towards Devi Saraswati by the students of the Government College of Art and Craft. The VHP will not tolerate any disrespect towards Hindu deities,'' he said.

Police visited the spot but no complaint was lodged by the college or the VHP and the Bajrang Dal, a senior officer said.

