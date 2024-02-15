One person killed, several wounded by gunfire near Kansas City Super Bowl parade

A blast of gunfire killed one person and injured at least nine others outside a landmark railroad station in Kansas City, Missouri, where the NFL champion Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory, sending crowds of onlookers scurrying for safety. One of the gunshot victims was dead and three were critically wounded, with five others initially listed in "serious" condition and one other in "non-life-threatening" condition, a local fire department official told Reuters.

Police also put the total number of people shot at 10. CNN, citing the fire department, reported a total of 14 people were injured in the incident. Two armed people were taken into custody at the scene, police said. Police Chief Stacey Graves at a press conference later called them suspects.

At least five of the injured were taken from Union Station to University Health hospital in Kansas City, according to spokesman Keith King. He said there was no information on the nature or extent of the injuries. Children's Mercy Kansas City was also receiving patients from the incident but could not provide a number, hospital spokesperson Lisa Augustine said.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," Kansas City police said in an initial post on the social media platform X. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation." Eyewitness video posted on social media platforms showed pandemonium outside the station with dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders fled in the opposite direction.

Rapid-fire gunfire was audible in footage posted online by ABC News. Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major U.S. rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today and a terminal for Amtrak passenger service.

Its website describes its vision to "be Kansas City's iconic symbol of inclusion, inspiration, lifelong learning, and its center for civic celebration." NFL video from the Super Bowl celebration showed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other teammates, but Kelce's pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was back on tour in Australia at the time.

Mahomes said on X: "Praying for Kansas City," followed by several praying-hands emojis Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, who was at the parade, asked on social media for prayers: "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife were in attendance when shots were fired near the train station, but were safe and secure following the incident, he said in a message posted to X, thanking law enforcement for its response. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was also present at the rally when the shots were fired.

The Chiefs on Sunday defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win the Super Bowl, 25-22. On June 17, 1933, Union Station was the site of an outdoor shootout and murder of four law enforcement officers and a criminal fugitive in a notorious incident known as the Kansas City Massacre.

Wednesday's violence took place on the sixth anniversary of one of the most famous mass shootings in recent U.S. history, when 17 people were killed and 17 more were injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter in that incident, a former student who was 19 at the time, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

