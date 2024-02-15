Ukrainian air defences engage Russian missiles in attack on capital Kyiv
15-02-2024
Ukrainian air defences were engaged early on Thursday in repelling a Russian missile attack on the capital Kyiv, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
He urged residents to stay in the shelters. Reuters witnesses reported several explosions in different parts of Kyiv.
