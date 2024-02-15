Left Menu

Ukraine says it is withdrawing some troops in Avdiivka to more secure positions

Ukraine is conducting a manoeuvre in some areas of the embattled town of Avdiivka to withdraw troops to "more advantageous positions" and in other places is trying to push out Russian troops, military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said on Thursday. He said in televised comments that Ukraine had activated a backup logistics route into the town, but that supplies into Avdiivka and evacuations from it were "difficult".

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:13 IST
Ukraine says it is withdrawing some troops in Avdiivka to more secure positions

Ukraine is conducting a manoeuvre in some areas of the embattled town of Avdiivka to withdraw troops to "more advantageous positions" and in other places is trying to push out Russian troops, military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said on Thursday.

He said in televised comments that Ukraine had activated a backup logistics route into the town, but that supplies into Avdiivka and evacuations from it were "difficult". Russia is trying to capture the eastern town after months of heavy fighting in the war.

"In Avdiivka a manoeuvre is underway in some places to withdraw our units to more advantageous positions, in some places to force (the Russians) out of positions," Lykhoviy said. "Therefore the key announcement with regards to all this is that supplies to Avdiivka and evacuations from there are difficult," he said, adding that they had set in action a "reserve logistics artery" that had been prepared in advance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024