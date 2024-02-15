Five killed, 18 wounded in missile attack on Belogorod -governor

Five people were killed, including one child, and eighteen wounded, including five children, in a missile attack on Russia's Belgorod on Thursday, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Russia's state-owned RIA Novosti news agency said a shopping centre in Belgorod was hit. A correspondent from the defence ministry-owned Zvezda television channel said that six people had been killed in the vicinity of the Magnit shopping centre.

