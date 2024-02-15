Five killed, 18 wounded in missile attack on Belogorod -governor
Five people were killed, including one child, and eighteen wounded, including five children, in a missile attack on Russia's Belgorod on Thursday, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Russia's state-owned RIA Novosti news agency said a shopping centre in Belgorod was hit. A correspondent from the defence ministry-owned Zvezda television channel said that six people had been killed in the vicinity of the Magnit shopping centre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
