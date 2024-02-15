U.S. Centcom says its forces seized Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthis on Jan. 28

U.S. forces seized advanced conventional weapons and other lethal aid from Iran that were bound for Houthi-held areas of Yemen on a vessel in the Arabian Sea on Jan. 28, the U.S. Central Command said on Thursday.

Houthi militants in Yemen have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)