In Egypt, Brazil's Lula slams Israel on Gaza war
Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:05 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that multilateral institutions are failing to resolve international conflicts and criticized Israeli actions in Gaza.
"Israel's behavior has no explanation: with the pretext of fighting Hamas, it is killing women and children," he said after a meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Lula said there would not be peace without the establishment of a Palestinian state and called for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
