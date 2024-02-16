Left Menu

Three SANDF soldiers killed and two injured in DR Congo

According to the SANDF, details of the incident are still sketchy at the moment, while further investigations will be conducted to determine the basis of the incident. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-02-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 07:25 IST
Three SANDF soldiers killed and two injured in DR Congo
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed on Wednesday that three soldiers were killed and two injured in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). 

This, according to a statement released yesterday, was after a mortar bomb landed inside one of the South African contingency military bases. 

The soldiers are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) deployed to support and assist government of the second-largest country in Africa to restore peace, security and stability. 

“As a result of this indirect fire, the SANDF suffered two casualties and three members sustained injuries,” the statement read.

The injured members were rushed to the nearest hospital in Goma. 

According to the SANDF, details of the incident are still sketchy at the moment, while further investigations will be conducted to determine the basis of the incident. 

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, along with the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, and the Chief of the SANDF General, Rudzani Maphwanya, have since expressed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers.

They also wished the injured members a speedy recovery. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

