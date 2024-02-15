Man dies in road crash in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

A man died in a collision between two cars in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

Police said an information was received around 5.49 pm on Wednesday about the death of a person on the spot after two cars crashed into each other, hitting the road divider.

The accident was captured on a CCTV camera which showed a car turning turtle after hitting another four-wheeler coming from the other direction. In the 30-second video, the passersby could be seen running towards the spot, soon after the accident.

''A police team reached the spot and found a person, identified as Vansh Jolly, lying dead in the driver's seat. Jolly was a resident of Mansarovar Garden area. The person driving the other car was identified as Rajesh Arora, who was also present,'' a senior police officer said.

During inspection, it was found that Jolly was driving his car when he met with the accident. He was alone in his vehicle which overturned, he said. Arora was in the other car.

Jolly had received critical head injury due to which he died on the spot, while Arora escaped unhurt.

The officer said crime and forensic teams were called at the spot and the CCTV footage of the road are being collected to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

''The accident happened towards BCD Chowk and an FIR has been registered at Kirti Nagar police station,'' officer said.

Police said Jolly worked as a marketing agent for cometic products. He is survived by his mother, the officer said.

