Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but 'very hard' issues remain

U.s. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that a deal on the release of hostages held by Hamas remains possible but there remain "very hard" issues to be resolved.

Blinken was speaking at a news conference during a visit to Albania days after talks involving the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar on a deal that would see a pause in fighting in Gaza ended without a breakthrough on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)