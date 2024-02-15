Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but 'very hard' issues remain
U.s. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that a deal on the release of hostages held by Hamas remains possible but there remain "very hard" issues to be resolved.
Blinken was speaking at a news conference during a visit to Albania days after talks involving the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar on a deal that would see a pause in fighting in Gaza ended without a breakthrough on Tuesday.
