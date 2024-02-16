Left Menu

US conducted cyberattack on suspected Iranian spy ship -NBC News

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 02:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 02:06 IST
US conducted cyberattack on suspected Iranian spy ship -NBC News

The United States conducted a cyberattack recently against an Iranian military ship in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that had been collecting intelligence on cargo vessels, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing three U.S. officials.

The cyberattack took place a week ago as part of a government response to the drone attack by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan late last month and wounded dozens of others, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024