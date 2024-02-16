Russian, Iranian top security officials discuss Middle East and Central Asia -TASS
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting with Iran's top security official, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Thursday, Russian state-run TASS news agency reported.
The sides discussed the security issues in the Middle East and Central Asia, as well as "prospects for Russian-Iranian cooperation in countering challenges and threats to the security of both states".
The Kremlin in November said Russia, waging a war against neighbouring Ukraine for almost two years, and Iran were developing their relations, "including in the field of military-technical cooperation".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian bomb damages hospital, prompts evacuation in northeastern Ukraine -officials
Thailand deports dissident Russian rock band to Israel
ANALYSIS-Russian oil flows through Red Sea still face lower risks
U.S. investor Calvey has not pleaded guilty to Russian embezzlement charge -Ifax cites lawyer
North Korean delegation to visit Moscow, Russian lawmaker says