Two dead, one wounded in stabbings in Montreal suburb -CBC News
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 16-02-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 02:53 IST
Two women were killed and another was critically wounded in stabbings at a residential building in the Montreal suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion on Thursday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.
Police have arrested a suspect, who was also injured, CBC reported, adding that other details, including a motive, were not immediately known.
