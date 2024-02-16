Left Menu

Singapore Police emphasize the need to discourage Israel-Hamas-related protests

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 16-02-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 07:40 IST
The Singapore Police Force has reiterated its stance on not allowing events related to the Israel-Hamas war to be held, amid online calls for a weekend march at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, a sprawling park in the diplomatic conclave close to the British and the US embassies.

Police said on Thursday that they are aware of calls on social media to gather for an event called 'Walk-Out Singapore' to demonstrate "views related to the Israel-Hamas conflict''.

The SPF said that they contacted the organiser on Thursday and advised her on the matter.

''A police permit is required for such activities,'' Channel News Asia reported, citing the SPF.

Police said organising or participating in such an event is an offence.

Earlier this week, the authorities also said that they were aware of calls to protest against Israel at the Singapore Airshow and have warned that organising or participating in a public assembly or procession without a permit is illegal.

The Israeli defence contingent is participating in the six-day Air Show to be held from next Tuesday.

Pointing to their statement on February 13, the SPF said there are ''particular public safety and security concerns with assemblies and processions'' related to the conflict.

''They could lead to tensions and disharmony in our society, as different communities in Singapore hold different views on the matter. We will therefore not approve applications to hold events related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, regardless of which side the support is for,'' the Channel had the police as saying.

In the statement, the SPF had said that they were investigating possible offences at two separate events on February 2 related to the war, including a public gathering along orchard road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

