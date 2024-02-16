Police arrest two individuals in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, seizing ganja worth Rs 2 crore
Two persons have been arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district with more than a tonne of ganja valued at about Rs 2 crore, an official said on Friday. The drug was being transported from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials intercepted a truck laden with tur dal husk on National Highway 30 within the jurisdiction of the Chilpie police station on Thursday.
A search led to the discovery of 1,032 kg of cannabis, worth Rs 2.06 crore, in 41 sacks that had been hidden inside the consignment, he said. Two men from Rajasthan, identified as Anil Choudhary (29) and Atendra Jaat (45), were transporting the contraband from Odisha to Agra in UP, he said, adding that a case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
