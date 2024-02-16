Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives and Leaves Four Injured in Sikkim

The injured are Sakuntala Sherpa 58, Thupden Lhamu Sherpa 33, Ajit Banya 36, and Abay Chettri 25, who were rescued and admitted to STNM Hospital.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 16-02-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 13:35 IST
Two persons died and four were injured after the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Sikkim's Pakyong district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the driver made a wrong turn on the highway because of poor visibility and fell into a ravine at Ganek near Zuluk, 93km from Gangtok, around 5.30pm on Thursday.

The rescue operations was carried out by Sikkim police, SSB jawans stationed in the area and locals, police added. The deceased were identified as Hishey Lhamu Sherpa (27) and Kushwant Subba (24). The injured are Sakuntala Sherpa (58), Thupden Lhamu Sherpa (33), Ajit Banya (36), and Abay Chettri (25), who were rescued and admitted to STNM Hospital.

