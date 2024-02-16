Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-02-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 13:36 IST
"Indore Drug Bust: Significant Seizure of Cocaine and Opium Worth Rs 1.2 cr Leads to Two Arrests"
Two men were arrested on Friday for alleged possession of cocaine and opium worth Rs 1.2 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the accused, Onkar Shelke (18) and Kunal Suryavanshi (20), who were riding an expensive motorcycle without a registration number, additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia said. At least 95 gm of cocaine and 1.5 kg opium were recovered from the duo, he said, adding that the value of the seized contraband is Rs 1.2 crore.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the official said.

