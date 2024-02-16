"Indore Drug Bust: Significant Seizure of Cocaine and Opium Worth Rs 1.2 cr Leads to Two Arrests"
- Country:
- India
Two men were arrested on Friday for alleged possession of cocaine and opium worth Rs 1.2 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the accused, Onkar Shelke (18) and Kunal Suryavanshi (20), who were riding an expensive motorcycle without a registration number, additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia said. At least 95 gm of cocaine and 1.5 kg opium were recovered from the duo, he said, adding that the value of the seized contraband is Rs 1.2 crore.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 1.2
- Rajesh Dandotia
- Madhya Pradesh's Indore
- Onkar Shelke
ALSO READ
Agriculture Ministry gets Rs 1.27 lakh cr budget allocation for FY25
ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 1.2 lakh cr in FY25
U’khand: ED seizes Rs 1.20-cr cash, gold after raids against ex-minister Rawat, others
Tata Motors slashes EV prices by up to Rs 1.2 lakh, thanks to decrease in battery costs