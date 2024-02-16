Tragedy Strikes Shahdara as House Fire Claims the Life of a Man

A 60-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a house in east Delhi's Shahdara area on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Budruk Mehto.

''The information regarding the house fire at Moti Ram road in Shahdara was received at 7.12 am. Police reached the spot and informed the fire department about the incident,'' a senior police official said.

Police said the fire broke out on the ground floor of the four-storey building built over 30-35 yards. Mehto was rescued from the spot and was sent to GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

''Fire tenders have doused the flames,'' the officer added.

