Belarus' Lukashenko says 'saboteurs' detained on border with Ukraine
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that several "saboteurs", including Ukrainian and Belarusian nationals, had been detained on the border of the two countries.
Speaking at an event in Minsk, Lukashenko said that the detainees had been transporting explosives for use in Russia and Belarus. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
