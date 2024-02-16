Left Menu

New Development: Sixth Body Found After Haldwani Violence Unrelated to Clashes

The sixth body found a day after the clashes in Haldwani was not related to the violence that broke out over the demolition of a madrasa in Banbhoolpura area of the town on February 8, police on Friday said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:26 IST
The sixth body found a day after the clashes in Haldwani was not related to the violence that broke out over the demolition of a madrasa in Banbhoolpura area of the town on February 8, police on Friday said. The preliminary investigations revealed that Prakash Kumar Singh (25) alias Aviraj, a resident of Bhojpur Singha village in Bihar, was shot dead by a constable named Birendra and his accomplices, they said. Haldwani Police in a statement said that Birendra and his accomplices were arrested on February 15 and the murder weapon, a pistol along with four live cartridges, was recovered from them.

They have confessed to their crime and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them, the statement said. The victim was allegedly having an affair with the constable's wife. He had made an obscene video of her and was trying to blackmail her, it said. Singh's body with gunshot injury was recovered from near the railway tracks at Anwla gate beyond Indra Nagar railway crossing on February 9, a day after the Haldwani violence, police said.

Prima facie, it seemed the death could be related to the firing incidents that had taken place in Banbhoolpura area on February 8, they said. Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Meena had, however, later indicated that the body had been found two to three km away from the epicentre of the violence and could be an isolated incident. The toll in the Haldwani violence stands at six presently, police said. Five bodies were recovered from the hospital a day after the incident and one of the three critically injured in the clashes succumbing at Sushila Tiwari Hospital a few days later, they said.

